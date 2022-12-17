Cold weekend ahead, overnight snow flurries possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Chilly weather continues across the mountains this weekend. We are also tracking a weak system that may bring a few snow flurries overnight.

Tonight through Sunday night

Chilly weather continues across the region tonight. Be sure to bundle up if you have any plans. Overnight lows tumble into the lower-20s under a partly cloudy sky. We could also see a few snow flurries. The overall chance is low, and it will not be a big deal, but a snow flurry or two can not be ruled out.

We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds on Sunday. Temperatures will be below average. Highs only reach the mid-to-upper-30s across the mountains.

Into Sunday night, quiet weather continues. We remain dry and mostly clear. Again, it will be cold. Lows dip into the lower-20s.

Quiet Start to the Week

The forecast does not change much on Monday. We stay dry and partly sunny. Again, temperatures top out in the upper-30s and lower-40s. Lows bottom out in the upper-20s.

Temperatures get slightly warmer by Tuesday. Highs creep into the mid-40s by Tuesday afternoon under a partly sunny sky. Overnight lows stay in the upper-20s.

Most of Wednesday looks dry and seasonal. Temperatures reach the low-to-mid-40s under a mostly sunny sky. However, a stray shower or two may be possible by Wednesday night, especially late. Lows fall into the mid-30s.

My Thoughts on our Next Weather System

All eyes continue to be on our next weather system by the end of next week.

A powerful cold front looks to sweep through the region around Thursday and Friday. Models are still not showing great agreement, but they are starting to slowly come together.

We are becoming more confident in extremely cold air rushing into the region by the end of the week and into the Christmas holiday weekend.

High temperatures in the upper-teens and lower-20s will be possible, and overnight lows could dip into the single digits as Arctic air spills into the area. Just for reference, the coldest Christmas on record for Jackson is a 6° high in 1983. I do not think we break that record, but this could be one of the coldest Christmases on record for our region.

We are also tracking some precipitation chances as our next weather system rolls through the region, but we are not as confident in this right now.

Scattered showers look possible on Thursday. We are not expecting any issues as high temperatures will reach the lower-40s across the mountains. However, models continue to show a rain-to-snow changeover late Thursday and into Friday.

We are going to keep a close eye on this, but it is way too early to speculate on snowfall totals or anything like that. For now, just be aware that some wintry weather is POSSIBLE by Thursday night and Friday. However, this is not set in stone by any means.

Also, I advise you to be careful on social media as outrageous weather maps continue to float around.

Our weather team will continue to keep you posted and updated with accurate information.

