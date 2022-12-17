ARC celebrates more than 90 people graduating from The Millard College

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Leaders at Addiction Recovery Care are celebrating dozens of their clients this week after they earned work ready certificates.

The Millard College celebrated 93 people at their second-ever graduation at the Collier Center in Inez Friday.

The Millard College in Louisa is the vision of Tim Robinson, the Founder and CEO of Addiction Recovery Care. ARC’s partnership with the college is meant to benefit those in recovery and help them find second-chance employment opportunities

“The people of Appalachia are the lifeblood of its economy,” said Millard College President Randy Stinson. “By revitalizing people, we can help rejuvenate the local economy and solidify its future in an evolving global market.”

December graduates received Work Ready Certification in carpentry, welding, peer support studies, or general studies.

