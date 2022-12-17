300 kids receive gifts at Christmas with a First Responder event in Pikeville

Around 300 kids received gifts from first responders on Saturday.
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Dec. 17, 2022
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - First responders and local families gathered at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Saturday for Christmas with a First Responder.

The event is centered on making sure kids have a Merry Christmas and allowing first responders to give back to their community.

“We’re not just police officers or firemen or dispatchers, we’re human beings, and we’re part of the community,” said Pikeville PD PIO Tony Conn, “so we’re going to make sure that these kids and these families have a good Christmas.”

With the help of several local and corporate sponsors, around 300 kids were given shoes, coats, toys, and more.

“That joy, the hope, the happiness on the face of these kids, the laughter on their faces, this is amazing,” said local doctor and event supporter Dr. Fadi Al-Akhrass. “If we’re able to put that laughter on their face and provide them with something during Christmas, this is wonderful.”

This also allows first responders to interact with children and let them know that they are there for them.

“We can interact with them and let them know that we care for them and hopefully they care for us,” said Pikeville FD Fire Chief Johnny Cole, “and we can interact on the daily basis, not just Christmas, just let them know that we’re always going to be there for them.”

Officials say around $18,000 was spent on gifts for the children and add that they are thankful for their sponsors for allowing them to give back to the community.

