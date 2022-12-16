WYMT White House Correspondent Jon Decker talks short-term government funding bill

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WYMT) - On the heels of President Joe Biden signing a short-term bill to keep the government funded through Dec. 23, WYMT’s Steve Hensley talked with WYMT’s White House Correspondent Jon Decker about what the bill means and what’s ahead as Washington closes out 2022.

You can see the interview above.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carfentanil is the most potent commercial opioid in the world (10,000 times stronger than...
Drug 100 times more potent than fentanyl found locally, Commonwealth’s Attorney says
Laura Anderson was reported missing in 2018.
‘We are not going to stop:’ Investigation continues after missing Kentucky woman found dead in Tennessee
generic crash
Hal Rogers Parkway back open in Clay County after crash
Casey Reed
London man arrested following bulldozer chase
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods

Latest News

Knott County family - 4:00 p.m.
Knott County family - 4:00 p.m.
Jon Decker Talkback - December 16, 2022
Jon Decker Talkback - December 16, 2022
Old Hazard City Hall - 4:00 p.m.
Old Hazard City Hall - 4:00 p.m.
Ribbon Cutting at the Buchanan Mine Complex Friday Morning.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin, leaders attend mine expansion ribbon cutting