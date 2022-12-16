Weekend Forecast: Mainly dry and breezy, flurries possible at times

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures have started their drop behind the cold front and it will be downright chilly at times for the last weekend of fall.

Today and Tonight

Most of us will start the day in the 30s with highs struggling to make their way into the low 40s thanks to breezy conditions. I think we’ll stay mainly dry during the daylight hours, thanks to a mix of sun and clouds. The wind will likely make it feel colder than it actually will be, even though they will be coming out of the southwest. We could see gusts as high as 20mph at times.

Tonight, we will alternate between partly to mostly cloudy skies as lows drop to around 30. Don’t be surprised to see a few snowflakes fly from time to time.

Weekend Forecast

I would be surprised to see temperatures get too high into the 30s both weekend days. While Sunday looks to be the nicer of the two days, it still looks to be the coldest of the two. For your Saturday, look again for a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds at times and the chance for a few more flakes to fly. It will be another breezy day with winds out of the west gusting up to 25mph. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 30s with lows dropping into the low to mid-20s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds without the flurries, but we will be lucky to get into the mid-30s. At least the wind should calm down some. We’ll keep you posted.

Extended Forecast

Before we get to what everyone seems to be talking about right now, let’s go through the final days of fall first. Look for a mix of sun and clouds Monday through Wednesday with highs generally in the low 40s and lows in the mid to upper 20s. Cold, but not terrible. Winter officially starts at 4:49 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21st.

Let’s address the elephant in the room and the question everyone seems to be asking: Are we going to have a White Christmas? While it is possible, it is still way too early to tell. A lot of outlets are already throwing out raw numbers, which is really irresponsible, in my opinion. Models can and will change in the next week or so.

I can tell you this: We are looking at a colder trend toward the end of next week, which has the POTENTIAL to bring in some type of moisture. Whether it will be rain, ice or snow will depend on how cold that trend ends up going. Just know that we are watching it closely and as soon as the picture becomes more clear, we will let you know.

We’ve worked hard to earn your trust and we appreciate you being patient with us.

