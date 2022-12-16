Virginia Oil and Gas Association to provide 1000 hot meals to people in need in Southwest Virginia

Photo Courtesy: Virginia Oil and Gas Association
Photo Courtesy: Virginia Oil and Gas Association(Virginia Oil and Gas Association)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA (WYMT) - One state organization in Virginia is providing hot meals next week for hundreds of people in our region.

Officials with the Virginia Oil and Gas Association announced the move on Friday morning.

“The past 3 years have been difficult for everyone, but the response and generosity by our members have been amazing, we are excited to again be able to offer these meals during this holiday season,” said Beth Stockner, the Spokesperson and Public Relations Director for the Virginia Oil and Gas Association, in a news release.

Below is a list of sites in our Southwest Virginia counties with the dates and times the meals will be offered.

Buchanan County, Virginia –

December 19, 2022

Noah Horn Well Drilling

1070 Sandy Valley Lane

Oakwood, VA. 24631

Shop with a Cop Priority pickup: 11-12:00 AM

Any remaining meals for those in need

11:30 till food runs out

December 20, 2022

Hurley Middle School

6911 Hurley Rd,

Big Rock, VA 24620

Shop with a Cop Priority pickup: 11-12:00 AM

Any remaining meals for those in need

Special assistance for Hurley Flood Victims

11:30 AM till food runs out

Dickenson County, Virginia-

December 19, 2022

Pig-N-Out- Food Truck

Clintwood Baptist Church

179 Clintwood Main St.

Clintwood, VA 24228

11:30 AM till food runs out

Wise County, VA

December 22, 2021

Barberitos Southwestern Grille & Cantina (Norton, VA)

746 Commonwealth Dr

Norton, VA 24273

11:00 AM- 2:00 PM

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carfentanil is the most potent commercial opioid in the world (10,000 times stronger than...
Drug 100 times more potent than fentanyl found locally, Commonwealth’s Attorney says
Laura Anderson was reported missing in 2018.
‘We are not going to stop:’ Investigation continues after missing Kentucky woman found dead in Tennessee
generic crash
Hal Rogers Parkway back open in Clay County after crash
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Casey Reed
London man arrested following bulldozer chase

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Marissa Shantai
Several apartments heavily damaged following early morning fire in Middlesboro
generic crash
Police: Two dead in Clay County crash
Williamsburg Police (Top Left), Barbourville Police (Top Right) and the Clay County Sheriff's...
‘Shop with a Cop’ events continue across the mountains this week
Courtesy: CBS/SEG
“Survivor” winner makes history, will donate $1 million prize to veterans