Virginia Oil and Gas Association to provide 1000 hot meals to people in need in Southwest Virginia
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA (WYMT) - One state organization in Virginia is providing hot meals next week for hundreds of people in our region.
Officials with the Virginia Oil and Gas Association announced the move on Friday morning.
“The past 3 years have been difficult for everyone, but the response and generosity by our members have been amazing, we are excited to again be able to offer these meals during this holiday season,” said Beth Stockner, the Spokesperson and Public Relations Director for the Virginia Oil and Gas Association, in a news release.
Below is a list of sites in our Southwest Virginia counties with the dates and times the meals will be offered.
Buchanan County, Virginia –
December 19, 2022
Noah Horn Well Drilling
1070 Sandy Valley Lane
Oakwood, VA. 24631
Shop with a Cop Priority pickup: 11-12:00 AM
Any remaining meals for those in need
11:30 till food runs out
December 20, 2022
Hurley Middle School
6911 Hurley Rd,
Big Rock, VA 24620
Shop with a Cop Priority pickup: 11-12:00 AM
Any remaining meals for those in need
Special assistance for Hurley Flood Victims
11:30 AM till food runs out
Dickenson County, Virginia-
December 19, 2022
Pig-N-Out- Food Truck
Clintwood Baptist Church
179 Clintwood Main St.
Clintwood, VA 24228
11:30 AM till food runs out
Wise County, VA
December 22, 2021
Barberitos Southwestern Grille & Cantina (Norton, VA)
746 Commonwealth Dr
Norton, VA 24273
11:00 AM- 2:00 PM
