Virginia Oil and Gas Association to provide 1000 hot meals to people in need in Southwest Virginia

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA (WYMT) - One state organization in Virginia is providing hot meals next week for hundreds of people in our region.

Officials with the Virginia Oil and Gas Association announced the move on Friday morning.

“The past 3 years have been difficult for everyone, but the response and generosity by our members have been amazing, we are excited to again be able to offer these meals during this holiday season,” said Beth Stockner, the Spokesperson and Public Relations Director for the Virginia Oil and Gas Association, in a news release.

Below is a list of sites in our Southwest Virginia counties with the dates and times the meals will be offered.

Buchanan County, Virginia –

December 19, 2022

Noah Horn Well Drilling

1070 Sandy Valley Lane

Oakwood, VA. 24631

Shop with a Cop Priority pickup: 11-12:00 AM

Any remaining meals for those in need

11:30 till food runs out

December 20, 2022

Hurley Middle School

6911 Hurley Rd,

Big Rock, VA 24620

Shop with a Cop Priority pickup: 11-12:00 AM

Any remaining meals for those in need

Special assistance for Hurley Flood Victims

11:30 AM till food runs out

Dickenson County, Virginia-

December 19, 2022

Pig-N-Out- Food Truck

Clintwood Baptist Church

179 Clintwood Main St.

Clintwood, VA 24228

11:30 AM till food runs out

Wise County, VA

December 22, 2021

Barberitos Southwestern Grille & Cantina (Norton, VA)

746 Commonwealth Dr

Norton, VA 24273

11:00 AM- 2:00 PM

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.