Tennessee lawmakers to file recreational pot bill


FILE (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Sen. Heidi Campbell confirmed Friday she plans to cosponsor a cannabis legalization bill.

The bill, cosponsored by state Rep. Bob Freeman, would legalize cannabis for medicinal and recreational use, if it’s passed.

“We’re filing a full legalization bill,” Campbell said in an email Friday. “We are in the process of modifying our last bill and haven’t filed it yet.”

There have been several attempts to make cannabis, or marijuana, legal in Tennessee. It has failed in all previous attempts.

WSMV4 will continue to follow this developing story.

