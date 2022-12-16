“Survivor” winner makes history, will donate $1 million prize to veterans

Courtesy: CBS/SEG
Courtesy: CBS/SEG(CBS/SEG)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 16, 2022
(WYMT/CBS) - When Mike Gabler, a heart valve specialist from Texas won season 43 of the CBS show “Survivor” Wednesday night, he did something no one else has ever done before.

“There are people who need the money more,” said Gabler in the post show wrap up segment. “I’m going to donate the entire prize, the million dollars, in my father’s name, Robert Gabler, who was a Green Beret. To veterans in need who came back with trauma, psychiatric problems, PTSD and to curb the suicide epidemic. We’re going to save lives, do something good.”

His fellow castmates were shocked when he announced the historic news, but were all supportive.

Gabler is the second older winner in the show’s history.

“Survivor” season 44 will debut on March 1st at 8 p.m. right here on WYMT.

