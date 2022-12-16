‘Shop with a Cop’ events continue across the mountains this week

Williamsburg Police (Top Left), Barbourville Police (Top Right) and the Clay County Sheriff's...
Williamsburg Police (Top Left), Barbourville Police (Top Right) and the Clay County Sheriff's Office (Middle) held their annual Shop with a Cop events this week.(WPD Facebook, BPD Facebook, CCSO Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:44 AM EST
(WYMT) - Two more police departments held their annual Shop with a Cop events earlier this week.

On Thursday, officers with the Williamsburg Police Department held theirs at the Williamsburg Walmart.

Nearly 150 kids were able to take part in the event.

Volunteers from several organizations, including the sheriff’s office and the fire department, came out to help.

Meanwhile, Barbourville Police held their 2022 event on Wednesday at the Barbourville Walmart.

Officials posted about the event on the department’s Facebook page.

Police say they took the kids to Pizza Hut to eat and then to the store to buy whatever they wanted.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office hosted its annual shopping event at the Manchester Walmart.

The kids they took were selected by officials with the school resource center at each school. They were able to give each child approximately $100 to spend on clothes and toys.

