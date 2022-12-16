Shooting sends one man to the hospital, leaves another facing charges

WILLIAMSON, WVa. (WSAZ/WYMT) - A shooting Thursday afternoon in Mingo County sent one man to the hospital and ended with another man being charged, according to the Williamson Police Department.

The shooting was reported just before 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Logan Street in Williamson.

Officers say a man from Delbarton, West Virginia, was shot in the stomach. He was taken to Pikeville Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Devin Browning, 22, of Belfry was arrested. Police say he’s charged with one count of malicious wounding and three counts of wanton endangerment.

We are told the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police assisted WPD officers at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.