Several EKY organizations getting millions of dollars in federal funding

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Millions of dollars will soon make its way into the mountains to help fund several projects for different organizations.

On Friday, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced 11 investments totaling more than $3 million to help improve economic opportunities, rehabilitate homes, and improve community facilities across our region.

“Those who call rural Kentucky home deserve more opportunities regardless of where they live or their financial status,” said Carew in a news release.

Below are some of the groups that will receive funding and more on what it will be used for:

Breathitt County Fiscal Court will use a $708,500 Appalachian Regional Commission Grant to construct an approximately 2,500-square-foot visitor center with amenities including Kentucky Proud products, snacks, public restrooms, arts, crafts, and other items from Eastern Kentucky artisans. The visitor center/campground will serve as the hub and trailhead for the South Fork corridor of the Kentucky Mountain Trail Authority.

Breathitt County Fiscal Court will also use a $500,000 Appalachian Regional Commission Grant to redevelop a former mine land site into a campground offering primitive camping, RV sites, and 11 furnished cabins, as well as a bathhouse, small playground, and a facility housing a front office, campground store, laundry machines, and staff apartments. The campground will serve as the hub and trailhead for the South Fork corridor of the Kentucky Mountain Trail Authority.

Rousseau Volunteer Fire Department will use a $189,400 Community Facilities Disaster Grant to construct a 5,000-square-foot building to house the volunteer fire department and its equipment. The building will be able to accommodate two vehicle storage bays, an open training area, an office, a break room, and a restroom.

Housing Development Alliance will use a $144,850 Housing Preservation Grant to assist seven very-low income homeowners, which will entail a variety of health and safety home repairs and improvement projects for owner-occupied homes.

Partnership Housing Inc. in Booneville will use a $141,410 Housing Preservation Grant to assist 12 very-low income homeowners, which will entail a variety of health and safety home repairs and improvement projects for owner-occupied homes.

Kentucky Habitat For Humanity will use a $120,000 Housing Preservation Grant to assist eight very-low income homeowners, which will entail a variety of health and safety home repairs and improvement projects for owner-occupied homes.

Kentucky Habitat for Humanity will also use a $150,000 Rural Community Development Initiative Grant to provide new and enhanced technical training and financial assistance to 17 rural Habitat for Humanity affiliates covering 24 counties across the commonwealth. This project will help build capacity in order to construct, rehabilitate and repair affordable homes for low-income families throughout Kentucky.

HOMES Inc. will use a $95,000 Housing Preservation Grant to assist six very-low income homeowners with a variety of health and safety home repairs and improvement projects for owner-occupied homes.

Appalachia Service Project will use an $80,000 Housing Preservation Grant to assist 16 very-low income homeowners, which will entail a variety of health and safety home repairs and improvement projects for owner-occupied homes.

Murray State University and the Kentucky Community and Techincal College System will also get funding for projects in the western part of the state.

