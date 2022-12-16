Several apartments heavily damaged following early morning fire in Middlesboro

Photo Courtesy: Marissa Shantai
Photo Courtesy: Marissa Shantai(Marissa Shantai)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Three families are looking for a place to live after an early morning fire forced them from their homes.

Officials with the Middlesboro Fire Department tell WYMT they were called to the Queensbury Apartment complex just before 4 a.m. Friday.

Crews fought the fire for several hours before they were able to get it under control.

We’re told six apartments were heavily damaged and several others had water and smoke damage.

The Red Cross was called to help the victims.

The State Fire Marshal’s office and the fire department are still trying to figure out what caused the fire.

