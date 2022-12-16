Police: Two dead in Clay County crash

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police have confirmed a crash that shut down the Hal Rogers Parkway for several hours on Thursday night was deadly.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at mile marker 27 near the Clay/Leslie County line.

Kentucky State Police tell WYMT a tractor-trailer was traveling west on the Parkway and crossed over the center line hitting a pickup truck.

Two people, William Collins, 45, of Emmalena and Tanner Reisig, 22, of Paint Lick, were killed in the crash. They were pronounced dead at the scene by the Clay County Coroner.

The driver of the truck, John Carr, 53, of Gray, was flown to UK Medical Center in Lexington with non-life-threatening injuries.

Collins and Reisig were sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

