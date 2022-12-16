New documentary follows miners during Blackjewel protest

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - A new documentary follows the story of Harlan County coal miners who were unexpectedly fired and left without pay, after the Blackjewel mining company filed for bankruptcy in July of 2019.

Miners then blocked a train-load of coal that they had dug up and not been payed for, from leaving one of the Cloverlick mines in Cumberland, KY.

The protest lasted nearly two months, but resulted in the miners eventually being paid for their work.

Documentarian Jared Hamilton was there during the protests, recording what he saw. Tonight, he is showing his documentary at the Southeast Kentucky Community College campus in Cumberland.

The film is called ‘Mighty Harlan County’ and follows the story of several coal miners who worked for Blackjewel in 2019.

Hamilton says his family’s connection to coal mining inspired him to get involved.

“My dad was a coal truck driver, my papaw owned coal trucks, he worked in the mines. My brother still works in the mines. Got an uncle that works in the mines, he actually just moved away from working in the mines, but up until, like last year, still worked in the mines,” said Hamilton.

