London funeral home hosts candlelight service for mourning families

EKY Candlelight service
EKY Candlelight service(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members went into the Bowling Funeral Home with heavy hearts.

“We’ve had a lot of friends this year that are here tonight for their families, and my husband passed three years ago,” Faye Nantz, who attended the gathering, said.

With some hot cider, cookies and some interaction between each other, that weight started to lift.

“You know even though it’s very sad, it’s still a time to relive all those good memories,” Diane Sharp, who attended with her sister, Leshia Combs, said.

Fighting through that thick and thin is something Bowling Funeral Home has been doing with the community for decades.

“They’ve been here for so long and they’re friends to so many in our community,” Leshia Combs said.

Once people took their seats for the service, a rhythm began along with lessons from scriptures they cling so tightly too, and suddenly they were all one big family.

“It’s always been like a home, friendly basis. They treat you like family here. Have been since we were small, you know,” candlelight service attendee Judy Foister said.

It is a family knowing that while some circumstances may be irreversible, they can still bring light out of the darkness.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carfentanil is the most potent commercial opioid in the world (10,000 times stronger than...
Drug 100 times more potent than fentanyl found locally, Commonwealth’s Attorney says
Laura Anderson was reported missing in 2018.
‘We are not going to stop:’ Investigation continues after missing Kentucky woman found dead in Tennessee
Photo Courtesy: Louisa Police Department Facebook
EKY police department hires first ever woman officer
Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors.
Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses
Brandon Holbrooks
Two EKY men facing charges following welfare check

Latest News

WYMT Rockslide
Leslie County road closed due to rock fall
WYMT Road Closed
Part of Hal Rogers Parkway closed in Clay County due to crash
The district provided more than 800 bags of produce to its students this Christmas season.
‘Small school, big impact’: Paintsville students to have fruitful Christmas break
chase
Bulldozer Chase