London funeral home hosts candlelight service for mourning families

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members went into the Bowling Funeral Home with heavy hearts.

“We’ve had a lot of friends this year that are here tonight for their families, and my husband passed three years ago,” Faye Nantz, who attended the gathering, said.

With some hot cider, cookies and some interaction between each other, that weight started to lift.

“You know even though it’s very sad, it’s still a time to relive all those good memories,” Diane Sharp, who attended with her sister, Leshia Combs, said.

Fighting through that thick and thin is something Bowling Funeral Home has been doing with the community for decades.

“They’ve been here for so long and they’re friends to so many in our community,” Leshia Combs said.

Once people took their seats for the service, a rhythm began along with lessons from scriptures they cling so tightly too, and suddenly they were all one big family.

“It’s always been like a home, friendly basis. They treat you like family here. Have been since we were small, you know,” candlelight service attendee Judy Foister said.

It is a family knowing that while some circumstances may be irreversible, they can still bring light out of the darkness.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.