Leslie County road closed due to rock fall

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Leslie County are warning drivers about one road closed due to a rockfall.

Officials with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11 advised drivers that KY-2009 in Leslie County has been closed Thursday evening at mile point 13 due to the rock fall.

It is unknown how long the road will be closed, but officials say work will begin first thing Friday morning.

