Kentucky T&F’s Abby Steiner wins The Bowerman

DENVER - (UK Athletics) Sprinter Abby Steiner has won The Bowerman – the most prestigious award in collegiate track and field – the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced Thursday night at its annual national awards ceremony in Denver. Evaluation for The Bowerman takes both indoor and outdoor seasons into consideration to decide the best in men’s and women’s collegiate track & field. Having swept the 2022 USTFCCCA Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Year Award, the Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year Award, and the Honda Sports Award for Track and Field, it is not surprising that she capped a golden year with The Bowerman. She was one of three finalists alongside Florida multi-event star Anna Hall and California hammer thrower Camryn Rodgers.

Steiner, who came to UK from Dublin, Ohio, is the first Wildcat athlete to win The Bowerman, which was first awarded in 2009. Two other Wildcats, Kendra Harrison and Sydney McLaughlin – both of whom were NCAA champions and future Olympic medalists – were finalists in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

Among the swiftest athletes on the planet, Steiner won three NCAA titles this year. Individually, she swept the 200-meter dash at the indoor and outdoor national championships, setting an American record and second-fastest mark in world history with a blazing 22.09 seconds in the indoor event. Then, in the outdoor 4x400 relay, she turned in one of the most amazing performances in collegiate track history. Taking the baton in the third leg, at least 25 meters behind in fourth place, she blew past the world-class competition and gave the baton – now approximately seven meters ahead – to Alexis Holmes, who took it to the finish for the Wildcat gold medal.

In addition to the indoor 200 record, Steiner also set the collegiate records for the outdoor 200 (21.80) and indoor 300 (35.80) and as part of the 4x400 relay, which ran 3:21.93 at this year’s Southeastern Conference Championships

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.