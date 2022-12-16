Keian Worrix shines in Bears’ rout of Campbellsville

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In their best shooting performance of the season, UPIKE men’s basketball dominated Campbellsville 92-59 Thursday evening. The Bears shot 58 percent from the floor, including 59 percent from three.

Led by Teddy Parham Jr. with 20 points on 7-10 shooting, UPIKE connected on 34 of 58 shots from the floor. Parham Jr. led the three-point effort shooting 4-5. Korbin Spencer checked in with 17 points and seven rebounds in 33 minutes of action.

In his first collegiate start, guard Keian Worrix commanded the offense with eight assists. Worrix also scored a season-high 11 points on 3-4 from the field and 3-4 from the free throw line.

UPIKE sits at 7-6 on the season and 4-4 in conference play following Thursday’s win. The Bears return to action Saturday, December 17th as they head to Columbia, Ky. to take on Lindsey Wilson.

