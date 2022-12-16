High School Scoreboard (Dec. 15)

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out scores from across the mountains!

BOYS

Clay County 55, Jackson County 50

Hazard 53, Perry Central 50

Johnson Central 59, East Ridge 44

Morgan County 60, Estill County 45

Phelps 71, Hurley (Va.) 48

Pineville 83, Red Bird 33

Powell County 84, Jackson City 56

Shelby Valley 70, Jenkins 39

Somerset Christian 70, Oneida Baptist 46

Whitley County 87, Knox Central 54

GIRLS

Jackson County 63, Clay County 34

Knox Central 55, South Laurel 53

Shelby Valley 53, East Ridge 26

