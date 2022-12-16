High School Scoreboard (Dec. 15)
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out scores from across the mountains!
BOYS
Clay County 55, Jackson County 50
Hazard 53, Perry Central 50
Johnson Central 59, East Ridge 44
Morgan County 60, Estill County 45
Phelps 71, Hurley (Va.) 48
Pineville 83, Red Bird 33
Powell County 84, Jackson City 56
Shelby Valley 70, Jenkins 39
Somerset Christian 70, Oneida Baptist 46
Whitley County 87, Knox Central 54
GIRLS
Jackson County 63, Clay County 34
Knox Central 55, South Laurel 53
Shelby Valley 53, East Ridge 26
