HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a wild night in Memorial Gym on Thursday.

Hazard held off a furious second half Perry Central rally to pull out the win 53-50.

Landon Smith led the Bulldogs (5-2) with 25 points. Kizer Slone led Perry Central (4-4) with 18 points. Both players played for Knott Central last season.

