Part of Hal Rogers Parkway closed in Clay County due to crash

WYMT Road Closed
WYMT Road Closed(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes after a crash has shut down part of a major highway in Clay County.

Officials from Clay County Emergency Management advised drivers that the Hal Rogers Parkway has been shut down near the Leslie County line due to an accident. Officials with Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London tell WYMT the road is closed starting near mile marker 27.

The parkway is expected to be shut down for several hours.

The WYMT newsroom is working on gathering details and we will update with more information as we get it on WYMT.com and on the WYMT News App.

