Hal Rogers Parkway back open in Clay County after crash

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 12/16/2022: Officials from Clay County Emergency Management said the road is back open.

Original Story:

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes after a crash has shut down part of a major highway in Clay County.

Officials from Clay County Emergency Management advised drivers that the Hal Rogers Parkway has been shut down near the Leslie County line due to an accident. Officials with Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London tell WYMT the road is closed starting near mile marker 27.

The parkway is expected to be shut down for several hours.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are detouring traffic at Exit 20 in Manchester, and mile marker 37.8 at Big Creek.

The WYMT newsroom is working on gathering details and we will update with more information as we get it on WYMT.com and on the WYMT News App.

Parkway Crash - December 15, 2022
