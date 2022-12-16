Gov. Glenn Youngkin, leaders attend mine expansion ribbon cutting

Ribbon Cutting at the Buchanan Mine Complex Friday Morning.
Ribbon Cutting at the Buchanan Mine Complex Friday Morning.(Coalfield Strategies)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and legislative leaders from across Southwest Virginia were on hand Friday at a ribbon cutting for a mine expansion in Buchanan County.

The ribbon cutting follows up an August announcement from Coronado Global Resources that the company would add 181 jobs and invest nearly $170 million in the Buchanan Mine Complex in Buchanan and Tazewell Counties.

The ribbon cutting was 1,819 feet underground (or 365 feet deeper than the Empire State Building is tall) and is possibly the first underground ribbon-cutting involving a sitting governor.

Among those in attendance included Gov. Youngkin, Secretary Caren Merrick and Deputy Secretary Chelsea Jenkins. State Sen. Travis Hackworth, Delegate Israel O’Quinn and U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith were also there Friday morning.

