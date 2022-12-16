Forcht Broadcasting puts together toy giveaway for flood survivors

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Radio stations across the region spent months preparing for this day.

“This is a first annual for the ‘Christmas in the Mountains’ because of the flooding that happened in Letcher County, here in the Whitesburg area and afffected the families and the kids,” Scott Ratliff with WSIP in Paintsville said.

Toys were stocked and ready to be given out, while cars were lined up with kids ready to receive.

“He likes trains, monster trucks, and a new bicycle,” parent Heather Bowman said referring to her son as they awaited their gift.

The mass amount of toys were all donated by listeners from each radio station.

“Just the generosity of the listeners donating to the radio stations over the last couple of months, it’s been phenomenal. It’s one of the coolest things that I’ve ever been a part of,” Adam Preece with WSIP in Paintsville said.

Parents were thankful that people listening to the radio stations felt the need to help out this holiday season, but that generosity is not out of the norm in this state.

“People in the mountains are so generous. I mean, Kentucky in general is a great place to live. The mountains are even better and when you call on, if somebody’s hurting, then everybody’s hurting and right there to back you up and support you,” Scott Ratliff said.

Cars were lined up bumper to bumper as families got something to eat from Cane Kitchen and a new toy, showing what compassion can bring to a community.

