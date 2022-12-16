Even months after the flood, some have trouble getting back into their homes

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Recovery is still a long, tiresome, and seemingly unending process in Eastern Kentucky.

Five months after July’s deadly flooding and some people are still no closer to moving back into their homes than they were right after the floodwaters receded.

Vernon and Betty Combs have been married for 54 years and they’ve lived in their Knott County home for 51 years. The couple says they’ve never been through anything like the past five months. That nightmare started on July 27.

The couple says they are struggling to find the right people to finish their home, which has been gutted. The process is also extremely expensive. Despite this, through it all, they believe they are blessed.

“Everybody gets down in the dumps a little bit. I have a bad day,” the couple said. “But then I think about all those worse off and I thank the Lord I have a roof over my head.”

Housing and long term recovery assistance officials tell us that there are many people in the same situation as the Combs family. And they say many of those are senior citizens who are struggling to start over so late in life.

Those officials say that just within the local school system, there are 47 families in temporary housing that were renting before the flood.

