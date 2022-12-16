Chilly weekend ahead!

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re looking a whole lot drier as we head into the weekend, but we’re also looking a whole lot colder as the pattern has become much more wintry.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Cold air continues to filter into the region as we head through tonight. Clouds from earlier today should start to break up as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. That will allow temperatures to cool off quickly as we head into the overnight hours. Lows tonight look to drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

A chilly Saturday on tap as well, though we will see more sunshine as high pressure builds into the mountains throughout the day. Highs remain well below normal, but rather appropriate for the week before Christmas. Highs stay in the middle to upper 30s. Overnight lows under clear skies will continue to drop down into the lower to middle 20s.

Into Next Week

A mix of sun and clouds expected to continue as we head through the middle of next week as high pressure remains in control of the forecast. High temperatures stay below normal, but they try to rebound into the middle of the week, into the lower to middle 40s.

The one thing we continue to watch is a storm system that heads our way later in the week and toward Christmas weekend. Models indicate that something may move through, but exact track and details are still uncertain. But what is certain is that we’ll continue to break it all down and have updates throughout the week!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.