Betty White’s California home demolished nearly year after her death, reports say

Reports confirm Betty White’s former LA-area home has been demolished.
Reports confirm Betty White’s former LA-area home has been demolished.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu/Katy Winn)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (Gray News) - Betty White’s longtime Southern California home has been demolished.

People reports the late actress’ assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, shared a photo online announcing the home’s demolition.

White died last December, weeks before her 100th birthday. She had spent more than 50 years inside the Brentwood-area home.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the property was sold in June for $10.678 million after spending a month on the market. White originally purchased the home with her husband Allen Ludden in 1968.

The home had more than 3,000 square feet of space with five bedrooms and six baths, according to the Los Angeles Times. It was listed by Marlene Okulick of Sotheby’s International Realty – Pacific Palisades Brokerage.

According to People, the property was sold for “land value,” meaning it was always set to be torn down once purchased.

White was known for many projects in television through her iconic career that included such hits as “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carfentanil is the most potent commercial opioid in the world (10,000 times stronger than...
Drug 100 times more potent than fentanyl found locally, Commonwealth’s Attorney says
Laura Anderson was reported missing in 2018.
‘We are not going to stop:’ Investigation continues after missing Kentucky woman found dead in Tennessee
generic crash
Hal Rogers Parkway back open in Clay County after crash
Casey Reed
London man arrested following bulldozer chase
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods

Latest News

Knott County family - 4:00 p.m.
Knott County family - 4:00 p.m.
Jon Decker Talkback - December 16, 2022
Jon Decker Talkback - December 16, 2022
Old Hazard City Hall - 4:00 p.m.
Old Hazard City Hall - 4:00 p.m.
President Joe Biden speaks about the PACT Act, which helps veterans get screened for exposure...
US buying 3M barrels of oil to start replenishing reserves
A group of miners block the tracks as a train tries to haul coal away from Cloverlick Mine 1....
New documentary follows miners during Blackjewel protest