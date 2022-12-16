Appalachian Wireless services sees temporary outage due to network maintenance

Appalachian Wireless
Appalachian Wireless(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Customers of one wireless carrier in the mountains will likely have trouble using their services for a few hours early Friday morning.

Appalachian Wireless officials posted on Facebook that their network is set to go offline beginning at midnight on Friday for controlled network maintenance.

The maintenance will affect voice, text, data, and 911 calling services for between two and four hours.

Officials ask that customers be patient as they upgrade their network.

