10-year-old Bardstown boy honored for saving grandmother who caught fire

“She was on fire,” Alistair said. “I got all the fire out, but I was really scared also.”
By Olivia Russell
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 10-year-old boy was honored by the Bardstown Fire Department on Friday for his heroic efforts to save his grandmother.

Alistair Leger was presented with several awards in front of his class at Foster Heights Elementary.

In December, Leger was staying with his grandmother when they both experienced a scare.

The 80-year-old was smoking a cigarette next to an oxygen tank when she caught on fire.

Leger quickly started patting his grandmother down and pouring water on her, trying to put out the flames on both her and the chair she was sitting in.

Once he knew the flames were out, he immediately picked up the phone and called 911.

On Friday, Leger met the 911 dispatcher who helped keep him calm. He was also given a medal of bravery from 911 dispatchers, in addition to his award from firefighters.

Hundreds of students applauded his efforts, but Leger is humble and doesn’t care for the attention.

“Well, I really don’t expect to get anything in return for doing something good,” he said.

Leger said his grandmother has since been released from the hospital and is now recovering at home.

