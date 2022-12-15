Winter’s chill makes a comeback!

WYMT First Alert Weather
WYMT First Alert Weather(WYMT Weather)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a mild start to the week and a soggy day yesterday, we’re preparing for a return to winter’s chill as temperatures look to tumble on the other side of our cold front.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our cold front has moved through the region and we will continue to see things dry out as we head through tonight. Overnight lows look to fall back into the lower to middle 30s as we see a few breaks in the clouds overnight.

Breaks in the clouds look hard to come by as we head through the day on Friday. We’ll continue to filter cold air into the region as some wrap-around moisture from our low pressure will keep clouds in the area. The clouds, combined with the chilly air mass already in place, will keep highs in the lower to middle 40s as we head through the afternoon. We may even squeeze a flurry or two out tomorrow night into early Saturday. Lows look much chillier, down into the lower 30s.

The Weekend and Beyond

Another flurry or two possible early on Saturday as we continue to see the return of moisture through the area. We’ll see a few more breaks in the clouds, but it won’t improve the overall chill, with highs staying in the middle 30s and overnight lows head into the lower to middle 20s. The flurry chances should go away, but things look to stay the same otherwise on Sunday with highs once again around 10° or so below normal.

I think we’re dry with a mix of sun and clouds as we start the work week on Monday, but we’ll continue to watch for the potential for more rain and/or snow showers as we head into the middle of next week...models remain iffy on the prospect. Highs stay chilly for this time of year in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

