Two EKY men facing charges following welfare check

Brandon Holbrooks
Brandon Holbrooks(Pike County Detention Center)
By Cameron Aaron and Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Pike County men are facing charges after being arrested last week.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a welfare check at Harbor Freight on Weddington Branch Road.

During the investigation, police arrested the driver, Gary Nuwcomb, 31, of Marrowbone Creek, for driving under the influence.

Police also found the passenger, Brandon Holbrooks, 36, of Elkhorn, had three active warrants.

During a search, officials found several pills, suspected meth and digital scales.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Pike County Detention Center. Jail officials tell WYMT Nuwcomb has since been released.

Holbrooks faces several charges, including drug trafficking and public intoxication.

