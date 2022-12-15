‘This is like the Grinch’: Martin County family has Christmas presents stolen in home burglary

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Heather Spence of Inez and her three children were in Tennessee for the weekend, but on Sunday, Spence woke up to a surprise.

“I noticed my phone had camera notifications, and one of them said movement was found in my house at like 3:37 a.m.,” said Spence.

Spence’s camera detected an intruder in her home. Later, it was found that this intruder stole every present under the family’s Christmas tree along with other valuables.

“My little boy’s dirt bike was sitting out here on the porch, it’s gone, the PlayStation 4 is gone, iMac computer, everything,” said Spence, “and it was a tornado in here, it was awful.”

As a single mother of three, Spence works two jobs and spent months gathering the presents for her children. She said Christmas will not be the same this year.

“I work hard, I work 12 hours a night at least, four to five days a week at the hospital, and on my only days off I work down here at the gas station, you know, I do this for my kids. They have only me, they only have me,” said Spence.

Spence also added her story is much like another Christmas character.

“This is like the Grinch, you know, it was,” said Spence. “The Grinch stole Christmas, you know he stole away my whole kids Christmas.”

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police both confirmed this burglary is under investigation and encourage anyone who may have information to call KSP Post 9 at (606) 437-7711.

