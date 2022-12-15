State lawmakers question safety at juvenile facilities

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent riot at a Southern Kentucky juvenile detention center was the subject of discussion in a state legislative panel on Thursday.

Kentucky lawmakers heard from the Justice Cabinet Secretary and Juvenile Justice Commissioner.

Staff members and juveniles were hurt in a violent incident at a facility in Adair County in November. A girl was reportedly sexually assaulted, and now lawmakers want to hear what led up to this and if laws can be changed to improve these environments.

Senator Phillip Wheeler and other lawmakers questioned why low-level offenders were housed with kids charged with much more serious crimes at the Adair County facility when a riot broke out. The model was put into play decades ago under the current juvenile justice model.

“The youths tell our workers, they are very free with this. They are involved in gangs. They are actually elevated in gangs when they commit assault on our staff or other youths,” Kerry Harvey said.

However, justice cabinet officials said changes are on the way.

“We are changing that,” Harvey added. “The Governor has announced what we are going to do is try to identify kids by the nature of what they are charged with.”

One Kentucky lawmaker suggested housing juveniles with adults in local jails again, but others said too many legal issues can arise with that.

Kentucky lawmakers will meet in 19 days, but next year is a non-budget year, so there are questions if money could be appropriated to solve staffing issues.

“Whatever the pay is, it needs to be higher. I would be in favor of whatever gets qualified people in the door,” Sen. Whitney Westerfield said.

State officials said there are currently 190 juveniles held in Kentucky juvenile detention facilities.

