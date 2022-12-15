Showers wrapping up, cooler air moving in

Rainy weather
Rainy weather(WSI / IBM)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:54 AM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After some early morning mess, it looks like the rain moves out and the colder air will move in.

Today and Tonight

Scattered showers will linger through your morning drive, but it appears the heaviest rain has moved out without causing any issues. Our daytime high was around midnight and most of us will start the day in the upper 40s and low 50s, but I think we rebound just a little this afternoon back into the low 50s before we start to fall again. Skies will gradually clear this afternoon and it could be a nice end to the day. It could also be a little breezy at times as the front continues to move through and out of the region.

Tonight, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

Sun and clouds will be the story for Friday, but it will definitely be breezy. Winds will still be out of the southwest and could gust up to 20mph at times, so I think that will push our air temperature up a little past what the models are showing. It’s still going to be chilly though, with highs struggling to get into the mid-40s. Partly cloudy skies stick around for Friday night as lows drop into the upper 20s.

The weekend looks chilly. Sun and clouds will be around both days as we wrap up the last one of the fall (Yes, the winter solstice isn’t until next Wednesday afternoon). Highs will top out in the mid to upper 30s both days before dropping into the 20s overnight.

We start Christmas week on a dry note with a mix of sun and clouds all the way through Wednesday. Temperatures will stay a little on the cooler side but climb back into the 40s for daytime highs.

Next Thursday and Friday look ... interesting. There is still a lot of time for things to change and they likely will, but it’s something we will have to watch.

