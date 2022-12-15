‘Shop with a Cop’ event for one organization returns following more than 10 year break

‘Shop with a Cop’ event
‘Shop with a Cop’ event(Pine Mountain Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #88)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One law enforcement organization held its first Christmas event for children in more than one decade this week.

Officials with the Pine Mountain Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge #88 took 12 kids to the Whitesburg Walmart on Thursday morning.

The students were selected by the school resource centers at each of the county schools.

Each child was given $200 to spend.

FOP President Michael Blair said it took the entire community to make this event a reality after a long break.

“Without the hard work of several organizations, including a generous donation from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, we would not have been able to have this event. Thanks to them, Christmas may be a little better for those selected and the smiles shared between kids and adults alike during it proved that,” Blair said in a statement.

Walmart employees provided breakfast and then they went to McDonald’s afterward for lunch.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carfentanil is the most potent commercial opioid in the world (10,000 times stronger than...
Drug 100 times more potent than fentanyl found locally, Commonwealth’s Attorney says
Laura Anderson was reported missing in 2018.
‘We are not going to stop:’ Investigation continues after missing Kentucky woman found dead in Tennessee
Photo Courtesy: Louisa Police Department Facebook
EKY police department hires first ever woman officer
Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors.
Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses
Brandon Holbrooks
Two EKY men facing charges following welfare check

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Logan County, WV Sheriff's Office Facebook
Convicted felon arrested after being found with guns and drugs in his WV home
JOSHUA WALDEN
Golden Alert issued for Harlan County man
Photo Courtesy: Commonwealth Attorney’s Office - 39th Judicial Circuit Facebook
EKY Cops and Kids program gets large donation from local Commonwealth Attorney’s office
generic crash
Main Street reopened in Hazard following crash, three people taken to hospital