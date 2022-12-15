‘Shop with a Cop’ event for one organization returns following more than 10 year break

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One law enforcement organization held its first Christmas event for children in more than one decade this week.

Officials with the Pine Mountain Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge #88 took 12 kids to the Whitesburg Walmart on Thursday morning.

The students were selected by the school resource centers at each of the county schools.

Each child was given $200 to spend.

FOP President Michael Blair said it took the entire community to make this event a reality after a long break.

“Without the hard work of several organizations, including a generous donation from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, we would not have been able to have this event. Thanks to them, Christmas may be a little better for those selected and the smiles shared between kids and adults alike during it proved that,” Blair said in a statement.

Walmart employees provided breakfast and then they went to McDonald’s afterward for lunch.

