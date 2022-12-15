Several law enforcement organizations team up for ‘Operation Joy’ food distribution

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement agencies from three different counties teamed up with criminal justice students to make the Christmas holiday a little brighter for some families in need.

On Wednesday, the students from Corbin, Williamsburg and Whitley County met at the Corbin Area Technology Center to host the 8th annual “Operation Joy” Food Basket event.

Officers from multiple agencies, including the sheriff’s offices in Laurel and Knox County, city police in Corbin and Williamsburg and troopers from Kentucky State Police posts 10 and 11, loaded up their cruisers and delivered 65 baskets to deliver to families in the Tri-County area.

Officials with the criminal justice program said students started putting the baskets together after Halloween to make sure they were ready to go out this week.

You can read more about the program and who else was involved in the post below.

