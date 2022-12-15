Part of Main Street in Hazard closed due to crash

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story in Perry County.

Hazard Police tell WYMT officers are responding to a crash near the Combs Motel on North Main Street.

We’re told the road is closed for the moment because one of the cars involved is on its top.

Police advise you to avoid the area until further notice.

We do not know how many people are injured or what their conditions might be.

We also do not know how long the road will be closed.

This story will be updated.

