‘Makes it all worthwhile:’ KSP Post 9 hosts Shop With a Trooper

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Santa is recruiting some help this season, turning the thin grey line into a gift assembly line.

Troopers from Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 9 filled Pikeville Walmart Wednesday, inviting students from around the Big Sandy region to take part in the annual Shop With a Trooper event.

“They show up and you can tell, when they get here, most of them are trying to get stuff for their parents or their brothers or sisters or someone else before they ever start shopping for their self,” said Post 9 PAO Trooper Michael Coleman.

Family Resource Youth Service Center workers from the area schools helped Post 9 identify the best candidates for this year’s Christmas giving event, bringing them to the store for a day of festive fun.

The event serves as away to give back, but it also gives the kids a glimpse behind the badge, giving them a fun day with the folks who work to serve and protect.

“You turn into a big kid with them. You run down these aisles, you’re grabbing gifts, throwing them in the buggy and just seeing - showing them that you are you’re just normal person,” said Coleman. “That you can come out and have a good time with them and connect with them on that level.”

Trooper Coleman said the support of the community is the only way the post is able to make the event happen.

“So all the fundraising, all the donations throughout the year- all leading up to this event at the end of the year. And I know I speak for myself and everyone that came out here today: we had a great time with these kids. We were able to come out, go shopping with them. Just to see the smiles on their faces makes it all worthwhile,” said Coleman. “Our fundraising events for Shop With a Trooper start just as early as January of next year, to get ready for 2023. So, if you if you’d like to make a donation, or be involved in one of our fundraisers, just reach out to the Kentucky State Police and see how you can help this program.”

Walmart provided a breakfast for the kids, served by the Grinch, before the shopping spree. After the event, the kids enjoyed a McDonald’s lunch.

