London man arrested following bulldozer chase

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A London man faces several charges after he led police on a chase with a bulldozer.

Thursday morning, police tried to serve three felony warrants on Casey Reed.

When officers arrived, they found Reed, 40, pushing dirt on a bulldozer in his backyard.

Police said the chase started after Reed took off into the woods on the bulldozer.

During the chase, officers were able to open the door of the bulldozer and remove Reed from the cab.

Reed was arrested shortly after 10 a.m. in a wooded area off of Bert Allen Road.

He faces several charges, including fleeing or evading police, two counts of wanton endangerment and resisting arrest.

Reed was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carfentanil is the most potent commercial opioid in the world (10,000 times stronger than...
Drug 100 times more potent than fentanyl found locally, Commonwealth’s Attorney says
Laura Anderson was reported missing in 2018.
‘We are not going to stop:’ Investigation continues after missing Kentucky woman found dead in Tennessee
Photo Courtesy: Louisa Police Department Facebook
EKY police department hires first ever woman officer
Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors.
Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses
Brandon Holbrooks
Two EKY men facing charges following welfare check

Latest News

chase
Bulldozer Chase
Grinch Martin County - Jordan 6
Grinch Martin County - Jordan 6
felon
WV Convicted Felon
toys
Walmart Toy Drive - Olivia 6
juvenile
Juvenile Justice - Phil 6