Ky. bourbon, spirits industry sees best year for growth

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky saw it’s best year for signature bourbon and spirits industry growth in 2022.

There was more than $2.1 billion in new investments and about 700 new jobs over the year for Kentuckians, according to a release from the Office of Gov. Andy Beshear.

Louisville-based bourbon company Sazerac Co. invested $600 million to expand into Laurel County. It was the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in the commonwealth.

“Kentucky’s bourbon and spirits industry continues to set itself apart as we conclude another tremendous year of growth statewide,” Beshear said in a release. “The momentum has been incredible, and the demand for Kentucky bourbon just keeps growing around the world. With monumental investments from companies like Sazerac Co., Beam Suntory and Pernod Ricard, our bourbon industry is reaching new heights. I want to thank everyone who has made this growth possible, from the companies themselves to the communities they’re calling home. Bourbon has a truly statewide impact, with partners in every corner of the commonwealth.”

The release states there are currently distilleries in one-third of Kentucky counties, which is expected to increase. The signature industry is at nearly $9 billion in Kentucky with 22,500 jobs.

