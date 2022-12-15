Kentucky picks up cornerback transfer

Kentucky Football
Kentucky Football(WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 15, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats have found a quick replacement for Carrington Valentine in the defensive backs room.

Cincinnati cornerback JQ Hardaway announced on Twitter that he’s coming to Lexington.

Hardaway played one season for the Bearcats, totaling seven tackles including two for a loss in 2022. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

