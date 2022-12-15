Kentucky picks up cornerback transfer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats have found a quick replacement for Carrington Valentine in the defensive backs room.

Cincinnati cornerback JQ Hardaway announced on Twitter that he’s coming to Lexington.

IM HOME BBN 💙 pic.twitter.com/0W82tGZ04s — JQ Hardaway (@Jhardaway_24) December 15, 2022

Hardaway played one season for the Bearcats, totaling seven tackles including two for a loss in 2022. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

