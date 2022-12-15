Kentucky Defensive Back Carrington Valentine declares for NFL Draft

Kentucky defensive back Carrington Valentine, right, sacks Mississippi State quarterback Will...
Kentucky defensive back Carrington Valentine, right, sacks Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Associated Press)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - University of Kentucky Defensive Back Carrington Valentine is forgoing his final year of eligibility and has declared for the NFL Draft, he announced on social media Thursday.

Valentine recorded a sack, a fumble recovery and an interception this season for the Wildcats.

Valentine also tallied 46 total tackles this season.

