Kentucky Defensive Back Carrington Valentine declares for NFL Draft
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - University of Kentucky Defensive Back Carrington Valentine is forgoing his final year of eligibility and has declared for the NFL Draft, he announced on social media Thursday.
Valentine recorded a sack, a fumble recovery and an interception this season for the Wildcats.
Valentine also tallied 46 total tackles this season.
Thank you #BBN pic.twitter.com/t4d13I59LS— Carrington Valentine (@run_carri7) December 15, 2022
