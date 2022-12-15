‘It was just a beautiful day’: Walmart truck drivers deliver toys for EKY students

By Olivia Calfee
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Walmart truck driver Kevin Lawson said he heard a commercial on the radio about a toy drive and felt the urge to donate.

“Two days before the deadline, I went to the Walmart store in London and bought toys and took out there, and I was the first person that had brought any,” Lawson said.

This sparked the urge for Lawson to find a way to deliver toys to the kids in areas hit hard by the July flood.

“Kevin Lawson came to me and asked me to do a toy drive for the kids over here we were like absolutely,” said London Walmart General Transportation Manager Scott Bray.

More than 300 Walmart stores participated in the toy drive.

“We pretty much had toys coming in from every store in Kentucky, Central Tennessee and southern parts of Ohio,” said London Walmart Transportation Operations Manager Eric Anderson.

Anderson said they received more than 4,000 toys in boxes outside of Walmart stores.

On Thursday, Walmart truck drivers and staff loaded their trucks and headed to Perry and Breathitt Counties.

“Seeing these kids every day and everything they’re going through it’s very strenuous, stressful and to see these kids have a smile on their face means the world,” said Breathitt County Schools Board Chair Ruschelle Hamilton. “It was just a beautiful day, beautiful day at Walmart and for Breathitt County students.”

Lawson added he hopes to do the toy drive again next year and wants it bigger and better.

“Everybody have a Merry Christmas and God bless you,” he said.

The Walmart staff and drivers will deliver toys to students in Letcher County on Friday.

