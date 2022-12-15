As home heating costs rise this winter, experts offer advice to cut back on your bills

Many states also offer heating help, as do many major energy companies
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
InvestigateTV - The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) predicts that this winter will bring an increase in energy costs ranging from 5% to 28%, depending on how you heat your home, and natural gas and heating oil are expected to see the highest increases.

Experts have shared tips to combat these rising prices:

·       Give your heating system a yearly checkup to make sure you are prepared for low temperatures

·       Ask your energy company to provide a free energy audit to increase energy efficiency in your home.

·       Switch to a smart thermostat

·       Open curtains during the day while closing them at night

·       Make sure your air vents are not blocked.

·       Adjust your water heater’s temperature.

·       Close the damper when not using the fireplace so warm air cannot escape out of the chimney

If you need help with your home energy bills, Benefits.gov has resources for people seeking help with high energy costs.

Many states also offer heating help, as do many major energy companies. Search “energy assistance programs” in your browser for more information.

