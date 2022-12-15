Golden Alert issued for Harlan County man

JOSHUA WALDEN
JOSHUA WALDEN(Harlan County Emergency Management)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Harlan County.

Joshua Walden, 31, was last seen leaving The Laurels on Wednesday around 7:00 p.m.

Walden was wearing a black coat with a beanie.

He was also carrying a snake skin change bag.

Walden is 5′11″ and weighs 110 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information, you can call 606-573-3131.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carfentanil is the most potent commercial opioid in the world (10,000 times stronger than...
Drug 100 times more potent than fentanyl found locally, Commonwealth’s Attorney says
Laura Anderson was reported missing in 2018.
‘We are not going to stop:’ Investigation continues after missing Kentucky woman found dead in Tennessee
Photo Courtesy: Louisa Police Department Facebook
EKY police department hires first ever woman officer
Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors.
Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses
Brandon Holbrooks
Two EKY men facing charges following welfare check

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Commonwealth Attorney’s Office - 39th Judicial Circuit Facebook
EKY Cops and Kids program gets large donation from local Commonwealth Attorney’s office
generic crash
Part of Main Street in Hazard closed due to crash
The Kentucky Supreme Court has ruled “education opportunity accounts” unconstitutional.
Kentucky Supreme Court issues ruling about controversial education bill
Brandon Holbrooks
Two EKY men facing charges following welfare check