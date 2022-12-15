Golden Alert issued for Harlan County man

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Harlan County.

Joshua Walden, 31, was last seen leaving The Laurels on Wednesday around 7:00 p.m.

Walden was wearing a black coat with a beanie.

He was also carrying a snake skin change bag.

Walden is 5′11″ and weighs 110 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information, you can call 606-573-3131.

