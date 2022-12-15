Golden Alert canceled, Harlan County man found safe
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:00 P.M. UPDATE ***
KSP confirmed the Golden Alert was canceled Thursday evening.
Joshua Walden was found safe.
***ORIGINAL STORY***
Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Harlan County.
Joshua Walden, 31, was last seen leaving The Laurels on Wednesday around 7:00 p.m.
Walden was wearing a black coat with a beanie.
He was also carrying a snake skin change bag.
Walden is 5′11″ and weighs 110 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.
If you have any information, you can call 606-573-3131.
