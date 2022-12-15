Golden Alert canceled, Harlan County man found safe

JOSHUA WALDEN
JOSHUA WALDEN(Harlan County Emergency Management)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:00 P.M. UPDATE ***

KSP confirmed the Golden Alert was canceled Thursday evening.

Joshua Walden was found safe.

***ORIGINAL STORY***

Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Harlan County.

Joshua Walden, 31, was last seen leaving The Laurels on Wednesday around 7:00 p.m.

Walden was wearing a black coat with a beanie.

He was also carrying a snake skin change bag.

Walden is 5′11″ and weighs 110 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information, you can call 606-573-3131.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carfentanil is the most potent commercial opioid in the world (10,000 times stronger than...
Drug 100 times more potent than fentanyl found locally, Commonwealth’s Attorney says
Laura Anderson was reported missing in 2018.
‘We are not going to stop:’ Investigation continues after missing Kentucky woman found dead in Tennessee
Photo Courtesy: Louisa Police Department Facebook
EKY police department hires first ever woman officer
Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors.
Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses
Brandon Holbrooks
Two EKY men facing charges following welfare check

Latest News

Jail Bars
State lawmakers question safety at juvenile facilities
WALMART
‘It was just a beautiful day’: Walmart truck drivers deliver toys for EKY students
Blue Grass Airport’s main runway back open
Spence added that the burglar stole nearly $3,000 worth of valuable and gifts from her home.
‘This is like the Grinch’: Martin County family has Christmas presents stolen in home burglary