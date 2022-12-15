Former City Hall donated to the City of Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The former Hazard City Hall, located at 460 High Street, was donated to the city from the Dawahare family, Hazard officials announced in a news release.

The building was built by Bailey P. Wootton around 1925, and it is nearly 100 years old!

Wootton was the Attorney General of Kentucky from 1932 to 1936.

The City of Hazard bought the building in 1937, and City Hall was located there for more than 40 years.

The building was also used as the official city fall-out shelter during nuclear scares of the Cold War.

In 1979, a catastrophic fire burned several buildings on Main Street and High Street, including the interior of City Hall.

Hazard City Hall was moved to its current building in 1980, and 460 High Street was sold to the Dawahare family in 1981.

The building was rebuilt, and it became home to several businesses and offices throughout the years. The last tenant was the Kentucky Education Association.

“The city is incredibly thankful to the Dawahare family for generously donating the building. The city is looking to lease the building and get it back in use, so it can last another 100 years,” the news release said.

