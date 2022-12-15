First woman mayor of Whitesburg officially sworn in earlier this week after winning election

Tuesday night, Tiffany Craft was sworn in as the first woman elected to serve as mayor since the city was founded in 1842. Video Courtesy: Katie Caudill
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - In July 2021, officials with the City of Whitesburg made history with the nomination of the first woman to lead the town following the death of longtime former Mayor James Wiley Craft the month before.

Earlier this week, after winning the election in November, Tiffany Craft was officially sworn in as the first woman elected to serve as mayor since the city was founded in 1842.

Letcher County Circuit Judge Jimmy Craft, the son of the late mayor, performed the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday night in the City Hall Council Chamber.

The city also had to add two new members to the city council following their deaths.

Earlene Williams died back in November. She had just won re-election days before. Her replacement has not been sworn in yet. Debbie Bates Eldridge died back in March. Margaret Hammonds took her place and has already been sworn in.

