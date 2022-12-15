EKY utility providers, customers discuss effects of Kentucky House Bill 8

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky House Bill 8 is set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023 after being ratified in April 2022. The bill will cause several changes in tax rates, most notably for everyday utilities such as electricity.

The Big Sandy Rural Electric Cooperative is one of many utility providers who were instructed by the Kentucky Department of Revenue to inform their customers and enforce the new taxes.

“[The tax] is on secondary residences, it’s a six percent tax, and the Kentucky Department of Revenue has mandated us utilities to collect that for them,” said Big Sandy RECC President and General Manager Bruce Davis.

This new six percent sales tax has put many folks throughout the region in a tough spot, especially with the already increased cost of living.

“It’s very concerning, especially for the elderly people like me that’s on a fixed income, you can just afford so much,” said Big Sandy RECC Customer Bertha Jude. “Everything has went so high right now, you do well to afford groceries to eat, they raise taxes on everything, and people are just not gonna be able to pay the bills, they’re not gonna be able to get their medicine.”

Along with the tax increase, there was also a decrease in individual income tax rates from five percent down to four and a half percent.

“It’s a tax on something that I normally wouldn’t have been taxed,” said Davis. “However, part of that deal is they are going to be lowering the income tax.”

Davis added Big Sandy RECC customers can visit the cooperative’s website to receive a tax exemption form. You can also visit the cooperative’s website for more information on House Bill 8.

