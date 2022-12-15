EKY Cops and Kids program gets large donation from local Commonwealth Attorney’s office

Photo Courtesy: Commonwealth Attorney’s Office - 39th Judicial Circuit Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Commonwealth Attorney's Office - 39th Judicial Circuit Facebook
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky organization that helps children in several different counties have a good Christmas recently received a major boost for their next outing.

39th District Commonwealth Attorney Miranda King, which serves parts of Powell, Wolfe and Breathitt County, presented a $10,000 check to the Powell County Cops and Kids program this week. She presented the check to Ian Morton with the Powell County Fraternal Order of Police.

King said the money was collected through pleadings in Powell Circuit Court in the last year.

This year alone, the Commonwealth Attorney’s office has collected more than $26,000 for Shop with a Cop programs in all three counties.

